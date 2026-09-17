Image of the oil spill at the Tolka Estuary Connie Colgan
Oil Spill

Mitigation measures put in place to contain oil leak at Tolka Estuary in Dublin

Dublin City Council said water pollution control crews are ‘conducting relevant investigations into the source and are progressing’.
2.33pm, 17 Sep 2026
915
4

MITIGATION MEASURES HAVE been put in place after an oil leak at the Tolka Estuary in Dublin.

Dublin City Council’s water pollution control unit yesterday received a report of an oil leak at The Tolka Estuary, which was discharging from the Wad River culvert on Clontarf Road.

A crew was dispatched on site and “appropriate mitigation measures” have been deployed to contain the spill.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council noted that the “catchment is quite extensive, originating in Ballymun”, but added that the “discharge has been contained at the Tolka Estuary”.

The spokesperson added that water pollution control crews are “conducting relevant investigations into the source and are progressing”.

Meanwhile, Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) officers also received a report of an oil spill yesterday at Tolka Estuary, close to the yacht club.

A spokesperson for IFI said that it “immediately contacted” Dublin City Council, which is the relevant authority for water pollution incidents in this area.

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie