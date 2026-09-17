Mitigation measures put in place to contain oil leak at Tolka Estuary in Dublin

MITIGATION MEASURES HAVE been put in place after an oil leak at the Tolka Estuary in Dublin.

Dublin City Council’s water pollution control unit yesterday received a report of an oil leak at The Tolka Estuary, which was discharging from the Wad River culvert on Clontarf Road.

A crew was dispatched on site and “appropriate mitigation measures” have been deployed to contain the spill.

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A spokesperson for Dublin City Council noted that the “catchment is quite extensive, originating in Ballymun”, but added that the “discharge has been contained at the Tolka Estuary”.

The spokesperson added that water pollution control crews are “conducting relevant investigations into the source and are progressing”.

Meanwhile, Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) officers also received a report of an oil spill yesterday at Tolka Estuary, close to the yacht club.

A spokesperson for IFI said that it “immediately contacted” Dublin City Council, which is the relevant authority for water pollution incidents in this area.