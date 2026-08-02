Palestinians save belongings from destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrike at al-Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, 1 Aug., 2026 Alamy
Gaza

Israeli strikes kill eight people in Gaza overnight, including two children

Authorities reported earlier Saturday that eight other people had been killed in strikes that damaged a hospital’s medical supplies.
8.36am, 2 Aug 2026
28

OVERNIGHT ISRAELI STRIKES on Gaza hit multiple residential buildings and killed at least eight people, despite Hamas saying it agreed to the latest stage of a deal to end the war.

Hamas said Friday it had agreed to a plan championed by US President Donald Trump that includes provisions for handing over its weapons and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Israel has yet to officially comment on the agreement, but a political source has said “there will be no withdrawal whatsoever” without Hamas’s “genuine disarmament”.

Gaza civil defence officials said Sunday eight people were killed in strikes around midnight that hit multiple residential buildings.

In one attack near the central Gaza Strip, a man and his wife were killed and several others were wounded when an Israeli military helicopter struck an apartment, a civil defence spokesman said.

An elderly man and a child were killed in another attack on an apartment west of Gaza City, and three people, including a child, were targeted when a strike hit another apartment northwest of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Authorities reported earlier Saturday that eight other people had been killed in strikes that damaged a hospital’s medical supplies and targeted a rooftop.

- © AFP 2026 

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