Man (80s) and woman (70s) seriously injured after hit-and-run collision in Co Laois

A MAN IN his 80s and a woman in her 70s have been seriously injured following a hit-and-run collision in Co Laois.

The serious collision happened at around 10.15pm on the L7797 near Moat, Ballinakill, Co Laois.

A male driver in his 80s and a female passenger in her 70s were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment of serious injuries.

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The driver of the second car fled the scene and gardaí are seeking to identify this person.

The road is currently closed pending examination by garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling in the vicinity of the L7797 Moat, Ballinakill between 10pm and 11pm on Friday and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix garda station on (057) 873 0580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.