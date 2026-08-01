File image of the L7797 near Moat, Ballinakill, Co Laois. Google Maps
Ballinakill

Man (80s) and woman (70s) seriously injured after hit-and-run collision in Co Laois

The driver of the second car fled the scene and gardaí are seeking to identify this person.
11.31am, 1 Aug 2026
2.0k

A MAN IN his 80s and a woman in her 70s have been seriously injured following a hit-and-run collision in Co Laois.

The serious collision happened at around 10.15pm on the L7797 near Moat, Ballinakill, Co Laois.

A male driver in his 80s and a female passenger in her 70s were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the second car fled the scene and gardaí are seeking to identify this person.

The road is currently closed pending examination by garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling in the vicinity of the L7797 Moat, Ballinakill between 10pm and 11pm on Friday and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix garda station on (057) 873 0580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
Good Morning
The 9 at 9 Fifa scraps plan to allow private investment in World Cup, at least nine killed in Kyiv, and Belfast native Bev Craig becomes Manchester mayor
Updated 3 hrs ago
1.3k
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie