Man who abused neighbour’s five-year-old granddaughter over 12-month period jailed for 11 years

A MAN WHO abused his neighbour’s five-year-old granddaughter over a 12-month period has been jailed for 11 years.

The Central Criminal Court heard that the girl was eight when she disclosed to her mother that she had been abused by the man, who was a neighbour of the girl’s grandparents.

The abuse took place over a 12-month period between 2019 and 2020, while the girl and her parents were living in the same house as her grandparents.

The 51-year-old man was convicted of 12 sample counts of oral rape following a trial in June. He denies the allegations.

He can’t be named to protect the now 11-year-old’s right to anonymity.

In her victim impact statement, the girl said she remembered feeling “sick and scared” at the time, and is “disgusted now about what happened”.

She said she felt nervous about court and found it hard to tell her story.

The girl’s father said in his statement that he wanted his daughter to know that what happened was not her fault and that he could not be prouder of her courage and bravery.

Her mother said she hopes her daughter will grow into a happy and confident young woman but knows the trauma will stay with her a long time.

The man has an intellectual disability after suffering a traumatic brain injury while a child and was assisted by an intermediary during the trial and sentence hearing. He has one previous conviction for intoxication in a public place, which post-dates this offending.

Imposing sentence yesterday, Ms Justice Melanie Greally said the breach of trust of the girl and her family, the profound harm caused, the girl’s age, and prolonged nature of the offending were among the aggravating factors in this case.

She said the court had reviewed a psychological report and was satisfied that the man’s brain injury and resulting cognitive impairment “are not relevant to his culpability”.

The judge noted that the man was “aware of the moral depravity of his actions” and that he claimed to be “disgusted” during his garda interviews. She said there was “nothing in the report to say he doesn’t understand the harmful nature of child sexual abuse”.

The judge said she took into account the mitigation including the absence of relevant previous convictions, and that as a person with an intellectual disability used to a high degree of community support, the man will find prison more difficult.

Having set a headline sentence of 14 years, Ms Justice Greally imposed a sentence of 11 years, backdated to when the man went into custody last month.

She directed that the man should undergo five years of post-release supervision due to the nature of the offending and recommendations contained in the psychological report that he engage with certain programmes and counselling.

Addressing the girl’s parents who were in court, Ms Justice Greally said the court hoped the girl would go on to live a “happy and productive” life and that “she is able to put this behind her with the help and support she is so clearly getting from her parents”.

The judge said the girl struck the court as a “child with great potential” and “I hope she realises that into the future”.

The investigating garda previously outlined to Fionnuala O’Sullivan SC, prosecuting, that the girl’s family were living with her grandparents at the time of the abuse, but later moved to another address.

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During the summer of 2022, the man called to their home very intoxicated and asked for a lift, which her father agreed to give him.

The girl reacted to the man’s presence, and after he left and asked her mother if she would get in trouble if she told her something. She then disclosed that while they lived in her grandparents house, the man would bring her to a shed when she was playing outside and abuse her.

Her mother asked the girl how often this happened and she replied every day.

Gardaí were contacted, and the girl spoke with specialist interviewers. She said it happened every day when she was five.

The man was interviewed by gardaí in late 2022. He denied the offences, saying he didn’t really interact with or know the girl. He also suggested the allegations had been made up as he didn’t get on with the girl’s father. Evidence was heard during the trial that the man often played with the girl and photos showed their interactions.

The investigating garda agreed with Paul Greene SC, defending, that his client cooperated with the investigation, complied with bail and has been in a long-term relationship with his partner.

Victim impact statements from the girl and her parents were read to the court by Ms O’Sullivan.

Her parents said in their statements that they were heartbroken after their daughter disclosed the abuse.

They spoke of seeing their daughter in pain and being unable to take it away. They also said they are worried for their daughter’s future, her education and ability to trust others and will continue to support her.

The girl’s mother said her daughter has missed school days, school tours and other parts of childhood including sleepovers. She said she is afraid to trust anyone with her daughter’s safety.

The girl’s mother said her daughter has missed school days, school tours and other parts of childhood including sleepovers.

She said she is afraid to trust anyone with her daughter’s safety.

The girl’s father said their home life changed as they supported their daughter through appointments and the court process.

He said childhood should be “filled with happiness, not fear or courtrooms”.

The court was told the girl’s victim impact statement was prepared with the support of an intermediary.

The girl said she doesn’t go to school often as the “thought of leaving home makes me feel sad and scared” and she feels safe in her bedroom. She said her parents make her feel safe and she worries about talking to new people.

The man has a long history of work in manual labour.

The court heard the man’s partner accepts his denials and remains supportive of him. A psychological report stated that he contacted his sister after conviction, but did not give any details and his siblings were initially unaware of the allegations.

Greene asked the court to consider the contents of a psychological report and submitted the court must assess his client’s culpability in light of his intellectual disability.

Counsel said his client had a dependence on alcohol, but he is instructed that this is not an issue while in custody.

Greene noted that reports submitted to the court assess his client in the below average range for sexual and other re-offending.