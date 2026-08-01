200 drivers were detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt (file image). Alamy Stock Photo
Bank Holiday Weekend

Around 1,600 speeding offences detected during first two days of bank holiday policing operation

The garda roads policing operation will continue until Tuesday, 4 August.
10.11am, 1 Aug 2026
642
5

CLOSE TO 1,600 speeding offences have been detected during the first two days of the August bank holiday roads policing operation.

The garda operation started on Thursday and will continue until Tuesday, 4 August.

During the first two days of the operation, there were no fatalities as a result of traffic collisions – the total number of fatalities on Irish roads to date this year is 108.

Throughout this weekend’s roads policing operation, gardaí are conducting both mandatory intoxicant testing and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints.

To date, 39 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Around 1,590 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first two days of the operation.

Notable speeds detected on Friday included a motorist on who was over double the 50km/h limit on the Clontarf Road in Dublin.

A motorist was also over double the 60 limit on the Waterford Road, in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, while a driver was clocked at 172km/h in a 120 zone on the M1 Greenfields, Swords, Co Dublin.

During the first two days, 200 drivers were also detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.

Meanwhile, gardaí said this weekend’s operation is focused on the four “lifesaver offences”.

These include speeding, driving under the influence, using a mobile phone while driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Road safety needs to be a priority for everyone,” said a garda spokesperson. “You can help get another person home safe this weekend.”

Author
View 5 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
5 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Fifa scraps plan to allow private investment in World Cup, at least nine killed in Kyiv, and Belfast native Bev Craig becomes Manchester mayor
    Updated 1 hr ago
    954
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie