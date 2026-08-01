Around 1,600 speeding offences detected during first two days of bank holiday policing operation

CLOSE TO 1,600 speeding offences have been detected during the first two days of the August bank holiday roads policing operation.

The garda operation started on Thursday and will continue until Tuesday, 4 August.

During the first two days of the operation, there were no fatalities as a result of traffic collisions – the total number of fatalities on Irish roads to date this year is 108.

Throughout this weekend’s roads policing operation, gardaí are conducting both mandatory intoxicant testing and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints.

To date, 39 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

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Around 1,590 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first two days of the operation.

Notable speeds detected on Friday included a motorist on who was over double the 50km/h limit on the Clontarf Road in Dublin.

A motorist was also over double the 60 limit on the Waterford Road, in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, while a driver was clocked at 172km/h in a 120 zone on the M1 Greenfields, Swords, Co Dublin.

During the first two days, 200 drivers were also detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.

Meanwhile, gardaí said this weekend’s operation is focused on the four “lifesaver offences”.

These include speeding, driving under the influence, using a mobile phone while driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Road safety needs to be a priority for everyone,” said a garda spokesperson. “You can help get another person home safe this weekend.”