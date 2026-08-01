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LAST UPDATE | 47 mins ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. Fifa president Gianni Infantino has scrapped a plan to allow private investment in the World Cup following fierce backlash from football officials worldwide.
2. At least nine people were killed and 22 civilians injured in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after Russia launched an intense barrage of ballistic missiles and drones.
3. The government has stalled its long-promised plans to roll out shared mobility hubs, which would include bike and electric car-sharing facilities, across the country because they included e-scooters.
4. The alleged kidnapper of a US television star’s mother apologised as he told her family six days after her disappearance that she had died, according to a note released by police.
5. Labour candidate and Belfast native Bev Craig has won the largest byelection in British history as she was voted in as Greater Manchester mayor, succeeding Andy Burnham in the job.
6. Hundreds of firefighters in Greece are battling to save a popular coastal resort northwest of Athens as violent winds continued to lash the country, hampering operations.
7. A community safety partnership is in talks to begin tracking incidents of racism in Dublin.
8. Irish Rail is putting on extra services over the August bank holiday weekend, which will include further capacity for the Bray Air Display and Ladies All-Ireland football finals.
9. After three quarters of a century of hardship, Mayo football had its long-awaited moment of liberation. Read here as Mayo people reflect on last Sunday and the greatest week of their lives.
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