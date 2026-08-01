Extra rail services over bank holiday for Bray Air Display and Ladies All-Ireland football finals

IRISH RAIL IS putting on extra services over the August bank holiday weekend, which will include further capacity for the Bray Air Display and Ladies All-Ireland football finals.

The Bray Air Display returns this afternoon and will feature an afternoon of aerobatics, parachuting, and historic flights.

While the air show is scheduled to get underway at 3pm, early arrivals can enjoy seaside entertainment starting from midday along the Bray Seafront in Co Wicklow.

Extra Darts will operate between both Dublin Connolly and Greystones, to and from Bray, before and after the event.

Extra staff will also be present across the Dart network to assist customers and manage capacity.

Customers travelling to and from the Bray Air Display, and for other purposes by Dart, are advised to plan travel carefully.

The public has also been advised to travel early if attending the Bray Air Display, and allow extra time for your journey, as high numbers of disembarking trains will result in some delays.

Irish Rail further advises customers to start their journey by 11am, as southbound services will be extremely busy.

Irish Rail meanwhile is asking those using the Dart but not attending the Bray Air Display to have “flexibility in when you travel” and to travel away from event times.

Customers are also reminded that alcohol is not permitted on board, while bikes will not be permitted on board Dart and Commuter services today in order to “maximise capacity”.

Ladies All-Ireland football finals

Additional services will also be provided for the Ladies All-Ireland football finals.

On Sunday, Antrim face Carlow in the Junior final at 11.45am in Croke Park, followed by Fermanagh and Roscommon in the Intermediate final at 1.45pm.

At 4.15pm, Galway take on Kerry in the showpiece Senior final.

LGFA All-Ireland finals captain's day. Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile. Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile. / Sportsfile.

In anticipation of this, Sunday’s 7.10am Tralee to Mallow train has been extended to Dublin Heuston.

Other additional services include a 9.30am Killarney to Dublin Heuston train and a 7.20pm Dublin Heuston to Tralee train.

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Meanwhile, extra trains will be provided on the Longford/Maynooth to Dublin Connolly line to serve Drumcondra.

Irish Rail added that there is still availability on scheduled trains between Galway and Dublin, as of writing.

And while the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is coming to Belfast for the first time on Sunday, Irish Rail won’t be providing additional late-night services until later next week.

From Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 August, when the Fleadh comes to an end, an 11.55pm train will run from Belfast Grand Central to Dublin Connolly.

In a statement to The Journal, Irish Rail said there is availability on scheduled services for every day of the Fleadh, and that the public is encouraged to book in advance.

Elsewhere, Irish Rail reminded customers that a revised timetable is in place today on the Dublin to Cork/Kerry routes.

This is to facilitate line maintenance works between the Limerick Junction and Charleville.

Full train services will operate but to a revised schedule and full details are available at www.irishrail.ie and the Irish Rail app.

Meanwhile, customers are further advised to check times before travel for bank holiday service alterations and have been urged to take note of a revised Intercity timetable on Sunday and Monday 3 August.

A Sunday service will also be in place on Dart and Dublin Commuter services on Monday 3 August, as well as revised Cork commuter services.

Luas

There will also be service changes on the Luas across the bank holiday weekend due to engineering works on the Red Line.

Luas Green Line services are not affected by these works.

Red Line services will be partially suspended between Red Cow and Tallaght / Saggart today, tomorrow and on Monday.

Trams will operate between The Point / Connolly and Red Cow only, with replacement bus services running approximately every 15 minutes in the affected areas.

On Monday, the Luas will be operating on Sunday hours, with Red Line restrictions remaining in place, and returning to normal weekday services from Tuesday.

Passengers have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

A spokesperson said the works are “critical to ensuring the continued safety of the Luas Red Line”.