Teenager (16) dies after collision between scrambler and lorry in Co Tyrone

A TEENAGE BOY has died after a collision involving a scrambler and a lorry in Co Tyrone.

The collision happened on Thursday at 8.15pm in the Derryloughan Road area of Coalisland.

PSNI officers attended the scene, alongside personnel from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and medical treatment was provided.

The teenager was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The deceased has been named as 16-year-old Connor Magee Campbell from the Clonoe area.

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The PSNI has appealed for information from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage of the incident.

Local SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn said the area is “shocked and deeply saddened.

“The loss of a young man with his whole life ahead of him is a devastating tragedy, and it is impossible to understand the heartbreak being experienced by his family and friends,” said Quinn.

Elsewhere, a man in his 40s has died following a separate collision with a lorry in the south of the county.

At around 12.40pm on Friday, a collision happened between a car and a lorry in the Crossowen Road area of Clogher, Co Tyrone.

Medical treatment was provided at the scene to a number of people and a man in his 40s died a short time later from his injuries.

The PSNI is also appealing for witnesses in relation to this collision.