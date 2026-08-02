Man stabbed with screwdriver during Co Antrim robbery and PSNI officer assaulted during foot chase

A 34-YEAR-OLD MAN has been charged with robbery, assault on police, criminal damage, false imprisonment, and threats to kill after an armed robbery in Co Antrim.

Police in Carrickfergus made an arrest following a reported armed robbery at an off-licence in the town on Friday, 31 July.

At 8.10pm on Friday, the PSNI received a report that a man had entered the store a short time before, grabbed a female member of staff from behind and held a pointed item to her throat while demanding cash.

She was forced into the back of the store, where her colleague was working.

They were then made to obtain cash for the man, who began punching and kicking the male member of staff.

The male member of staff was also stabbed in the side with a pointed item, which was later found to have been a screwdriver.

The two staff members were able to escape while the man was distracted.

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The PSNI said its local policing team “flooded the area”.

After officers spotted a man nearby who matched the description provided by staff, a foot chase ensued.

When PSNI officers caught up with the man, a struggle followed during which an officer was punched, before the man was detained.

The PSNI praised the “great work by the response officers who found the suspect so quickly”.

A spokesperson added: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the off-licence staff, who showed great presence of mind in being able to escape from the store.

“We’re relieved that, although shaken, by their experience, neither sustained serious injury.”

The 34-year-old man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

He has been charged with robbery, assault on police, criminal damage, false imprisonment, threats to kill, common assault and aggravated burglary and stealing.