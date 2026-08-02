Man (20s) hospitalised after being struck by car in Co Wexford

A MAN HAS been hospitalised with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, after he was struck by a car in Co Wexford.

The collision happened at around 11.50pm on Saturday on the R741 in Castlebridge, Wexford.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was brought by ambulance to Wexford General Hospital – no other injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The road is currently closed pending examination by garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling on the R741 between Castlebridge and Wexford Town between 11.30pm and midnight and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.