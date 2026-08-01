‘I can’t pretend to be hopeful’: Greta Thunberg delivers ‘message of peace’ at All Together Now

ACTIVIST GRETA THUNBERG has delivered a “message of peace” at the All Together Now festival, but warned that she “cannot pretend to be hopeful”.

In its seventh year, the All Together Now festival at Curraghmore Estate in Co Waterford sees over 60 acts take to the stage over four nights.

English rock band Pulp, best known for their 1995 hit Common People, headlined last night, with Disclosure performing a DJ set on Sunday evening.

Kneecap meanwhile are the headline act tonight.

This afternoon, several people delivered “messages of peace” from the Temporary Bandstand, including Irish-Palestinian singer Róisín El Cherif.

Thunberg also delivered a message of peace and told the audience she is “heartbroken at the state of the world”.

“Personally, I hate giving inspirational speeches,” said Thunberg.

She added: “Maybe because I’m autistic, I cannot pretend to be hopeful, to feel hope in this world, when I’m too heartbroken about the state of the world, everything is falling apart.”

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Pointing to wildfires raging across Europe, Thunberg remarked that the “world is literally on fire” and that “we are systematically destroying the life-supporting systems that our civilization is built upon”.

She also said that there are “no longer words in any language to describe the slaughtering of our fellow humans, of other species of the biosphere we depend on to survive”.

“And there are no words to describe the war criminals who are causing this, and we know who these people are,” she added.

“I am all about peace and love, trust me.

But we are beyond that point now. We can no longer ask nicely to the people in charge to do what should be fucking common sense.

Meanwhile, Thunberg said she is “unable to give hopeful speeches” because “people use hope as an alibi not to do anything”.

“Hope is not something someone can give to you.

“Hope is something you have to create, and I cannot give you hope. Hope is something you have to do yourselves.”

She called on those in the audience to “get out of our comfort zones, take action, organise, and demand action”.

“That’s why I cannot give you a hopeful speech,” said Thunberg, “because I do not feel hopeful about the state of the world.

“But I think we have to be adult enough to face the reality, to stare blankly into the depths of despair and realise no one is going to fix this for us.

There is no intergovernmental actor that magically will fix all of our problems. It falls on us.

“There is no one we can call for. We have to take that responsibility. We have to go out on the streets and demand that.”