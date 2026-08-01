Gardaí seize gun in search operation targeting organised crime in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE FOUND a handgun with ammunition and a man has been arrested following a search operation in Dublin.

The intelligence led seizure occurred on Friday in the Crumlin area of the capital.

A garda statement said that Serious Crime Units in Coolock and Swords Garda Stations were involved in the operation along with tactical trained officers from the Armed Suppot Unit (ASU).

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Gardaí said it is part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime groups.

“During the course of the search, a firearm and five rounds of ammunition were seized.

A male (aged in his 30s) was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

“The firearm seized is now subject to technical analysis. Investigations are ongoing,” the statement said.

It appears the gun was found inside the home wrapped in a towel with a magazine of approximately four rounds of ammunition.