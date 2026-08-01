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Have you listened to Ella Langley's Choosin’ Texas?

The song has spent a record 15 weeks on top of Billboard’s Top 100 singles charts in the US.
1.07pm, 1 Aug 2026
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YOU MIGHT NOT have heard it yet, but there’s a country single that’s currently dominating the charts in the US.

Choosin’ Texas by Ella Langley has spent a record 15 weeks on top of Billboard’s Top 100 singles charts in the US.

The 15-week milestone is a significant one for the 27-year-old singer because it means she’s surpassed records set by Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You and Mariah Carey’s We Belong Together.

So in today’s poll, we want to know, have you listened to Choosin’ Texas?


Poll Results:

Yes (and I love the song) (342)
No (238)
Yes (and I'm not a big fan) (88)

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