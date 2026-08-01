Have you listened to Ella Langley's Choosin’ Texas?

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
YOU MIGHT NOT have heard it yet, but there’s a country single that’s currently dominating the charts in the US.
Choosin’ Texas by Ella Langley has spent a record 15 weeks on top of Billboard’s Top 100 singles charts in the US.
The 15-week milestone is a significant one for the 27-year-old singer because it means she’s surpassed records set by Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You and Mariah Carey’s We Belong Together.
So in today’s poll, we want to know, have you listened to Choosin’ Texas?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say