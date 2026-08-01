How well do you know these videos? Alamy Stock Photo
Quiz

Quiz: How well do you know these iconic music videos?

On this day in 1981, MTV came on the airwaves for the first time
10.01pm, 1 Aug 2026
1.4k
4

ON THIS DAY in 1981, music videos entered people’s homes when MTV launched for the first time.

Sadly its dedicated music channels shut down for the final time on 31 December 2025, but to celebrate its anniversary we’ve decided to test your knowledge of some of the most iconic music videos ever played on the channel.

How well do you know them? 

What was the first (and the last) video ever played on MTV?
Alamy
Bette Davis Eyes - Kim Carnes
9 to 5 - Dolly Parton

Don't Stop Believin' - Journey
Video Killed the Radio Star - The Buggles
The video for Rihanna and Calvin Harris' song We Found Love was filmed in Northern Ireland. In which county were the outdoor scenes filmed?
YouTube
Down
Armagh

Fermanagh
Derry
Bruce Springsteen's video for Dancing in the Dark featured an actress that would go on to have a big career. Which actress was it?
YouTube
Julia Roberts
Jennifer Aniston

Courtney Cox
Angelina Jolie
True or False: Chris Martin learned to lipsync the lyrics backwards for the video for Coldplay's song The Scientist
YouTube
True
False
What is the most played video on MTV ever?
Alamy
Thriller - Michael Jackson
Vogue - Madonna

Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
Sledgehammer - Peter Gabriel
Which of these Madonna song videos was banned internationally by MTV?
Alamy
Justify My Love
Papa Don’t Preach

Like a Prayer
Like a Virgin
The video for Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's Telephone became one of the most iconic of all time. What Gaga video does it serve as a sequel to?
YouTube
Poker Face
Paparazzi

Just Dance
Bad Romance
Taylor Swift's video for Blank Space was designed as a parody of the image the media painted of her as a 'crazy girlfriend'. Which one of these things does NOT happen in the video?
YouTube
She stabs a cake
She destroys her boyfriend's car with a golf club

She tracks down her boyfriend's mistress
She cuts up her boyrfriend's clothes with a scissors
The music video for Tulisa's Young features the singer and a group of friends stealing what animal?
YouTube
Goat
Pig

Horse
A goat riding a horse
If someone sent you this link to a music video www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ would you click on it?
Alamy
Yes
No

I know better than that
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtle-y awful
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing? Baaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fin-flipping-tastic
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Share your result:

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie