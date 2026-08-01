Quiz: How well do you know these iconic music videos?

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ON THIS DAY in 1981, music videos entered people’s homes when MTV launched for the first time.
Sadly its dedicated music channels shut down for the final time on 31 December 2025, but to celebrate its anniversary we’ve decided to test your knowledge of some of the most iconic music videos ever played on the channel.
How well do you know them?
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