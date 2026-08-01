Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Aircraft enthusiasts watch as a flight of Air Corps planes accompany an Aer Lingus airliner. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Part of the palm forest in the Preveli region has been destroyed by the recent fire that broke out south of Rethymno on Crete. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#WORLD FOOTBALL FIFA President Gianni Infantino has scrapped a plan to allow private investment in the World Cup following fierce backlash from football officials worldwide.

#UKRAINE At least nine people were killed and 22 civilians injured in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after Russia launched an intense barrage of ballistic missiles and drones, authorities said.

#GREECE Hundreds of firefighters in Greece are battling to save a popular coastal resort northwest of Athens as violent winds continued to lash the country, hampering operations.

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#USA The alleged kidnapper of a US television star’s mother apologised as he told her family six days after her disappearance that she had died, according to a note released by police.

PARTING SHOT

You might not have heard it yet, but there’s a country single that’s currently dominating the charts in the US.

Choosin’ Texas by Ella Langley has spent a record 15 weeks on top of Billboard’s Top 100 singles charts in the US.

The 15-week milestone is a significant one for the 27-year-old singer because it means she’s surpassed records set by Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You and Mariah Carey’s We Belong Together.

In today’s poll, we want to know, have you listened to Choosin’ Texas?

And the results are in:

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