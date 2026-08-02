Have you made any plans for over the August bank holiday weekend?

THERE’S BEEN LOTS to do up and down the country over this August bank holiday weekend.

The Bray Air Show took place yesterday, the Ladies All-Ireland football finals will be contested in Croke Park today, and the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann comes to Belfast for the first time.

The All Together Now festival in Co Waterford also comes to an end today.

So in today’s poll, we want to know, did you make any specific plans for over the bank holiday weekend?

