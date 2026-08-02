Screening of film Once to be held in Dublin to honour Glen Hansard

THE FILM ONCE will be shown in a charity screening in Dublin to pay tribute to the late Glen Hansard.

Rascal’s Brewing Company will hold the screening on Thursday evening, followed by a 20-minute film directed by Myles O’Reilly.

The concert film will feature Hansard and his band performing Love Don’t Leave Me Waiting, This Gift and The Auld Triangle in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens on 21 July 2013.

Once was released in 2007, and stars Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová.

Directed by John Carney, the film earned them the Academy Award for Best Original Song for ‘Falling Slowly.’

Hansard and his group The Frames were a key part of the Irish music scene throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

They performed widely across the country, making regular appearances at major music festivals like Oxegen and Electric Picnic.

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Alongside his musical career, Hansard was a prominent homelessness activist and charity fundraiser.

He led a Christmas Eve busk to raise money for the Simon Community, which became a staple of the season in Dublin, with the likes of Bono and Imelda May becoming frequent guest stars.

The 56-year-old died following a single-vehicle motorcycle collision near the Strawberry Beds in Lucan, Dublin, on Wednesday morning.

Tributes immediately began to pour out for the musician, which have been paid across the globe from the likes of Barack Obama to Bruce Springsteen.

A public wake will be held on Monday at the Baroque Chapel at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin, with his funeral held the following day at Dublin’s St Patrick’s Cathedral.

His family has asked that instead of flowers or gifts, anyone wishing to pay tribute is invited to make a donation to the Simon Community or Ukrainian Action.

Entrance to Thursday’s screening of Once is €5, and all proceeds will go to the Dublin Simon Community.

Doors open at 6.30pm with the screening starting at 7.30pm.