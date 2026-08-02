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Leighlinbridge

Motorcyclist (40s) dies in crash in Co Carlow

The incident took place on the R448 at Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow
4.22pm, 2 Aug 2026
2

A MAN IN his 40s has died in a road collision this morning.

The man was on a motorcycle and collided with a car around 9.30am.

The incident took place on the R448 at Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow this morning.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was brought by air ambulance to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

The coroner has been notified.

The road was closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the R448 at Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge between 8.45am and 9.45am on 2 August.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam or mobile phone recordings) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

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