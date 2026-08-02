Firefighters on Slievenamon Tipperary County Council
Tipperary

Aerial firefighting support requested after fire reignites on Slievenamon in Co Tipperary

Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service is responding to the fire.
2.44pm, 2 Aug 2026
306

AERIAL SUPPORT HAS been requested after a fire reignited this morning on the southern slopes of Slievenamon, outside Clonmel in Co Tipperary.

Fire crews from Clonmel Fire Station and Carrick-on-Suir Fire Station are currently in attendance at the scene and are working to contain the affected area.

There have been numerous fires in the area in recent days, with the first being reported on Monday 20 July.

As of Thursday, 30 July, Tipperary County Council said there were no active fire lines on the mountain but warned that “isolated hotspots may remain within the affected area”.

It added that “occasional flare-ups may occur until substantial rainfall thoroughly dampens the ground and vegetation”.

In a further update this afternoon, the council said aerial support has been requested to assist response operations.

A spokesperson said that at present, there is no threat to life or property arising from this incident.

The spokesperson added that the situation is being “closely monitored, and resources will remain in place as required”.

Related Reads
Wildfires at home and abroad: The climate crisis is here, and Ireland is far from prepared
Firefighters ramp up efforts to tackle blazes in both Tipperary and Wicklow
Has the type of tree planted on Slievenamon made this week's wildfires worse?

They also warned that hotspots can remain beneath the surface for prolonged periods and may reignite under favourable conditions until the affected ground and vegetation are fully dampened by sustained rainfall.

Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service will continue to assess the situation and respond as necessary.

Meanwhile, the public has been thanked for its continued cooperation and vigilance.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie