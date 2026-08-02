Aerial firefighting support requested after fire reignites on Slievenamon in Co Tipperary

AERIAL SUPPORT HAS been requested after a fire reignited this morning on the southern slopes of Slievenamon, outside Clonmel in Co Tipperary.

Fire crews from Clonmel Fire Station and Carrick-on-Suir Fire Station are currently in attendance at the scene and are working to contain the affected area.

There have been numerous fires in the area in recent days, with the first being reported on Monday 20 July.

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As of Thursday, 30 July, Tipperary County Council said there were no active fire lines on the mountain but warned that “isolated hotspots may remain within the affected area”.

It added that “occasional flare-ups may occur until substantial rainfall thoroughly dampens the ground and vegetation”.

In a further update this afternoon, the council said aerial support has been requested to assist response operations.

A spokesperson said that at present, there is no threat to life or property arising from this incident.

The spokesperson added that the situation is being “closely monitored, and resources will remain in place as required”.

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They also warned that hotspots can remain beneath the surface for prolonged periods and may reignite under favourable conditions until the affected ground and vegetation are fully dampened by sustained rainfall.

Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service will continue to assess the situation and respond as necessary.

Meanwhile, the public has been thanked for its continued cooperation and vigilance.