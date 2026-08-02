IFI following 'definite line of enquiry' after over 500 fish found dead along Tolka River

INLAND FISHERIES IRELAND has launched an investigation into a “significant” fish kill in Co Dublin and has said it has established a “definite line of enquiry”.

It’s thought that over 500 fish have died in the incident on the Tolka River near Damastown.

Fish mortalities were observed over a 2km stretch of the river.

Species of fish discovered dead include brown trout, eel, stickleback, lamprey, and minnow.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) staff received a hotline report on Saturday and immediately attended to the scene to investigate the incident.

Advertisement

Water samples were taken from the river, which will be sent for analysis.

IFI is working with other government agencies in line with the new national interagency protocol for investigating significant fish kills.

An interagency group was convened under this protocol today to enable rapid coordination during the initial response to the incident.

It included representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, Fingal County Council, and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

A spokesperson said that as a result of the progress made, a “definite line of enquiry has been established”.

Meanwhile, IFI continues to urge the public to report instances of fish kills, water pollution, habitat destruction, or illegal fishing to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.