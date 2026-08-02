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transparency rules

How do you know if you're talking to an AI chatbot or a human? Companies must now tell you

People can use a complaint tool to report any suspected infringements of the act.
2.35pm, 2 Aug 2026
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AI GENERATED CONTENT and deepfakes must now be labelled as such, according to new EU rules that have come into force today.

Companies must also make it clear if a user is communicating with a chatbot as opposed to a human.

The new transparency rules will apply to images, videos, as well as any text, if it has been created solely by AI.

The Artificial Intelligence Act, which became law two years ago, is being enforced in a phased approach that begins today.

Those found to be in breach of the AI rules could be hit with heavy fines.

Screenshot 2026-08-02 at 14.36.38 Instagram post from the European Commission.

People can use a complaint tool to report any suspected infringements of the act, and those working with providers of AI systems or models can use a whistleblower tool to report possible violations of the act securely.

The AI Office of Ireland will also start operating today. 

It is an independent statutory body established under the Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Act 2026 and will act as the central coordinating body for the implementation of the EU Artificial Intelligence Act in Ireland. 

Niamh Smyth, minister for artificial intelligence, said that this is an “important milestone”.

“The establishment of the AI Office of Ireland gives us an important focal point for AI regulation, innovation, and expertise, further showcasing our absolute commitment to responsible AI development,” she said. 

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