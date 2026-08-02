Man (30s) to appear in court after handgun and ammunition found in Crumlin, Dublin

A MAN IN his 30s has been charged after a handgun with ammunition was found in the Crumlin area of Dublin city.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.

Gardaí said that the seizure was part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime groups.

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The search operation was carried out on Friday, where gardaí found a handgun with five rounds of ammunition and arrested a man in his 30s.

A garda statement said that Serious Crime Units in Coolock and Swords Garda Stations were involved in the operation along with tactical trained officers from the Armed Suppot Unit (ASU).

It appears the gun was found inside the home wrapped in a towel with a magazine of approximately four rounds of ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing.