Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#HELICOPTER CRASH The two-man crew of a firefighting helicopter in Greece have died following a mid-air collision with another chopper.
#MOSCOW BOMBING An explosion at a restaurant in the Moscow capital killed three people, including woman carrying the homemade explosive. 21 others were injured.
#PLANE CRASH A small plane carrying foreign tourists to view Peru’s famed Nazca Lines archaeological site crashed, killing all 13 people on board.
Several people were trapped on a ride on Dunbar Link in Belfast this afternoon.
It comes as people visit the city this weekend for the beginning of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.
The funfair is not part of the official Fleadh programme, and is operated by a company called G Force Amusements.
A spokesperson told The Belfast Telegraph that the incident was as a result of a “controlled safety stop”.
Emergency services attended and offered assistance, but the organisers said their intervention was not required.
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