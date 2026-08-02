Irish dancers from the Reilly School of Dancing Belfast performing at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026. Alamy
News Fix

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.
8.01pm, 2 Aug 2026
323

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

download-6744aa48-56c4-417c-b57a-e9544d6af4e0 Irish dancers from the Reilly School of Dancing Belfast performing at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026. Alamy Alamy

 

INTERNATIONAL

river Firefighter stands as flames rising during a wildfire near Porto Germeno, northwest of Athens, Greece Alamy Alamy

#HELICOPTER CRASH The two-man crew of a firefighting helicopter in Greece have died following a mid-air collision with another chopper.

#MOSCOW BOMBING An explosion at a restaurant in the Moscow capital killed three people, including woman carrying the homemade explosive. 21 others were injured.

#PLANE CRASH A small plane carrying foreign tourists to view Peru’s famed Nazca Lines archaeological site crashed, killing all 13 people on board.

 

PARTING SHOT 

Swing Kevin Scott, via X. Kevin Scott, via X.

Several people were trapped on a ride on Dunbar Link in Belfast this afternoon. 

It comes as people visit the city this weekend for the beginning of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

The funfair is not part of the official Fleadh programme, and is operated by a company called G Force Amusements.

A spokesperson told The Belfast Telegraph that the incident was as a result of a “controlled safety stop”.

Emergency services attended and offered assistance, but the organisers said their intervention was not required. 

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie