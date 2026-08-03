Firefighters respond to large wildfire at Glencullen in Dublin Mountains

FIREFIGHTERS ARE DEALING with a large fire in the Dublin mountains south of the city outskirts.

The blaze at Glencullen has reignited and units from Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) are at the scene.

More than 25 firefighters and other agencies had fought a blaze in the area on 31 July which was brought under control. The Irish Air Corps and Executive Helicopters contractors were involved in fighting the fire from the air.

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It is not known how this fire started again, but such fires can smoulder underground in peat rich ground.

In a statement released by DFB this evening, the fire service said that smoke is travelling from the south over Three Rock Mountain into the suburbs of the city.

Firefighters from Rathfarnham and Dún Laoghaire are at the gorse wildfire on the Dublin mountains.

“Smoke is travelling from the south over Three Rock into South Dublin. If you are affected by smoke close all windows and doors as a precaution,” the fire service said.

There have been large wildfires in Tipperary, Kerry and Wicklow in the last number of weeks.