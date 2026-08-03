Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Hundreds of people queued today for a public wake for Glen Hansard at the Baroque Chapel at IMMA, Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin 8. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A plastic collector drives his motorcycle loaded with plastic gallons collected from garbage in a Beirut street. Lebanon's severe economic crisis has fueled an informal, underground scavenging economy where trash collection and sorting thrive out of necessity. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#IRAN US President Donald Trump has said that new negotiations with Iran will begin today after he decided to hold off on new “disastrous” strikes in favour of pursuing a deal.

#GREECE Two fire fighting helicopters have collided in Greece as forces battled multiple wildfires that have devastated swathes of land.

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#CUETA Spain and Morocco have given conflicting figures for the number of people who died in the recent wave of migration into Spain’s Ceuta exclave from Morocco.

PARTING SHOT

The AA has suggested in the UK that drivers who pass automatic driving tests should be allowed to drive manual cars if they complete a one-hour conversion session.

Currently, motorists who pass a driving test in the UK in an automatic car are only permitted to drive automatics.

The same is true in Ireland: if your driving licence is for automatic cars only, you need to pass the driver’s test again in a manual car in order to get a licence that permits you to drive manual cars.

AA president Edmund King has said that automatic drivers shouldn’t have to wait months for a manual driving test appointment and should instead be able to upgrade their licence by completing a one-hour conversion lesson with a driving school.

We asked in our poll today: Should automatic drivers be able to convert their licence to manual without retesting?

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