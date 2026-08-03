Anti-social behaviour on public transport fell last year but people still think it's a problem

THE NUMBER OF anti-social incidents on public transport fell last year, but the percentage of people who believe the problem is getting worse increased.

Data released to The Journal under Freedom of Information by the National Transport Authority (NTA) shows there were 6,378 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour last year, down from 7,195 in 2024.

The rate of incidents per 100,000 passengers also fell in 2025.

The highest number of incidents were on Irish Rail, with 3,170, while 1,136 incidents occurred on the Luas and 1,044 on Dublin Bus.

Another 654 incidents took place on Bus Éireann routes with 374 incidents reported on Go-Ahead Ireland services.

Anti-social incidents were most likely to occur on Irish Rail services, followed by Luas.

Aggressive behaviour and intoxication

Aggressive behaviour accounted for 1,370 incidents recorded last year, an increase on the figure for 2024, although the number of incidents fell across most categories.

The figures show there were 926 incidents involved people being under the influence of either drink or drugs, while vandalism was behind 740 reported incidents.

Hundreds of incidents involved fighting, boisterous behaviour, criminal damage, verbal abuse, physical assault of either passengers or employees, and smoking or drug use.

The records also show there were 182 cases of lewd behaviour, 116 incidents where an employee was physically assaulted, 62 incidents in which an employee was spat at, and 39 hate incidents.

More than one million journeys take place each weekday on the Transport For Ireland (TFI) network, which includes all public rail, light rail and bus services.

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Customers still concerned over safety

Commenting on the data, the NTA said 95% of passengers in its most recent public transport customer satisfaction survey said they were satisfied when it came to their own personal safety.

However, there has been a slight increase in the number of respondents who believe anti-social behaviour is worsening, up to 46% last year compared to 43% the year before.

People were also much more likely to report feeling safe in the very early morning or in commuter periods, versus late at night. Tram, Dublin Bus and DART are seen as particularly unsafe during late evenings or overnight.

Social media also plays a significant role in shaping public awareness of anti-social behaviour. Most people are said to favour greater Garda visibility as the best strategy for tackling anti-social behaviour, ahead of increased security staff, stronger sanctions, and improved surveillance.

Almost half of public transport users claim they have felt unsafe at least once on public transport, according to the latest findings, and witnessing anti-social behaviour is still common.

An NTA spokesperson said: “Anti-social behaviour is as much a problem on public transport as it is within society as a whole, and tackling it is a greater priority than ever before.”

The NTA said it was working with the Department of Transport on legislation to allow the setting up of the Transport Security Force, which the spokesperson said would “enable a more coordinated approach to be taken in building confidence among the public around a security on public transport” as well as delivering a safer transport experience across the network.

New Transport Security Force

Minister for Transport Darragh O'Brien Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said last month that a proposed model for a new Transport Security Force was “under detailed consideration”.

Responding to a parliamentary question, O’Brien said: “My Department is actively progressing the necessary steps to deliver on the commitment to establish a Transport Security Force, in conjunction with the National Transport Authority.

“Considerable progress has been made in recent months, and this work remains a top priority for all parties involved.”

Those involved in the consideration of the proposed model include the National Transport Authority, An Garda Síochána, the Department of Justice and trade unions, as well as transport operators and passenger groups.

According to the minister, both his Department and the NTA are actively progressing the legislative proposals required to establish a Transport Security Force and are aiming to have primary legislation in place later this year.