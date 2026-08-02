Quiz: How much do you know about butterflies?

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IF YOU HAVE noticed more butterflies flying around this year, your eyes do not deceive you.
The biodiversity officer at Trinity College Dublin told us that south-westerly winds earlier in the year brought more migratory butterflies from the continent, and warm weather sped up caterpillar transformations.
They’re also just out and about more because they love the sun.
Test your knowledge of the pretty insects.
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