Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about butterflies?

The warm weather has brought them out.
10.01pm, 2 Aug 2026
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IF YOU HAVE noticed more butterflies flying around this year, your eyes do not deceive you.

The biodiversity officer at Trinity College Dublin told us that south-westerly winds earlier in the year brought more migratory butterflies from the continent, and warm weather sped up caterpillar transformations.

They’re also just out and about more because they love the sun.

Test your knowledge of the pretty insects.

How many wings does a butterfly have?
Alamy
1
2

3
4
There is only one continent on which butterflies don't live. Which is it?
Alamy
Australia
Africa

Antarctica
The Arctic
Identify this butterfly that flew into the apartment of The Journal's Editorial Multimedia Lead Nicky Ryan.
Alamy
Painted Lady
Monarch

Red Admiral
Tortoiseshell
What part of its body does a butterfly use to sip nectar?
Alamy
Thorax
Wing vein

Antenna
Proboscis
In which game franchise does the butterfly-esque character Butterfree appear?
Alamy
Minecraft
Pokémon

The Sims
Mario
Complete the famous saying: "Float like a butterfly..."
Alamy
Neigh like a horse
Run like a tiger

Eat like a pig
Sting like a bee
In the iconic children's book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, the caterpillar eats a variety of foods before transforming into a butterfly. Which of these foods does he NOT eat?
Alamy
Salami
A pickle

A strawberry
A chocolate bar
Which singer released the album Butterfly in 1997?
Alamy
Mariah Carey
Britney Spears

Beyoncé
Amy Whinehouse
What is the process called when a caterpillar changes into a butterfly?
Alamy
Hibernation
Photosynthesis

Metamorphosis
Osmosis
In the Hannah Montana movie, Miley Cyrus's character sings a song called Butterfly Fly Away. Who wrote the song?
Alamy
Miley
Her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus

Her godmother, Dolly Parton
Her sister, Noah Cyrus
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Monarch
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Flying it!
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Caterpillar
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Caterpillar
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