Glen Hansard's life to be marked with public wake later today

A PUBLIC WAKE will be held for Glen Hansard later today ahead of his funeral in Dublin’s St Patrick’s Cathedral tomorrow.

Hansard was killed in a road crash at the Strawberry Beds near Lucan in West Dublin in the early hours of Wednesday, 29 July. He was 56.

He was an Oscar-winning songwriter and lead singer with Dublin band The Frames.

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Hansard was married to the Finnish poet Maire Saarista, with whom he had a young son.

A public wake will be held today in the Baroque Chapel at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin between 11am and 4pm.

His funeral will then take place tomorrow at 1.30pm in St Patrick’s Cathedral.

The funeral service will be open to the public, but access will be “extremely” limited due to the number of people expected to attend. The service will also be livestreamed.

Music at the funeral will be provided by Hansard’s friends and family.

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Hansard’s death led to an outpouring of tributes, ranging from figures like Billie Eilish to Barack Obama.

Billie Eilish said she “wouldn’t be who I am today without Glen”, while Obama described Hansard as a “great musician”.

Bono also released a lengthy tribute to Hansard, calling him “otherworldly” and “a smiling rascal if you needed him to be”, while Damien Dempsey described him as “the most powerful passionate performer I ever shared a stage with”.

Musicians gathered in Dublin city centre on Thursday to remember Hansard by playing some of his songs near the spot where he led an annual busking event every Christmas.