New mental health funding will prioritise LGBTQ+ and young people

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES will soon be expanded to target LGBTQ+ people and young people, with an additional 9,000 counselling sessions delivered.

Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler TD, today announced an increase of €3 million for Budget 2026, following on from the €1 million already secured in recurring funding.

Previously, €5 million has been allocated over the last two budgets which has supported 39,000 hours of counselling.

The new funding will create a new partnership between the HSE and Community Therapy Ireland (CTI), a national association of 29 counselling and psychotherapy providers. It also aims to strengthen access to early intervention mental health supports.

A key element of the mental health programme so far is the Men’s Free Counselling programme launched in September last year, which is designed to increase engagement among men aged 30 to 50, the age group most at risk of suicide.

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To date, more than 5,200 men have already accessed the services.

Butler said: “This demonstrates the importance of providing services that are accessible, stigma-free and responsive to people’s needs.”

“Men account for approximately 80 per cent of deaths by suicide in Ireland. It is vital that we continue to break down barriers to help-seeking and ensure that men can access support when they need it.”

The programme is now being expanded through the introduction of the new ‘Men Connect’ Programme across three Family Resource Centres in Monaghan, Sligo and Waterford.

The pilot will provide outreach, mental health promotion, and counselling services at the community level through a partnership with family resource centres (FRCs).

Butler said: “FRCs are at the heart of nearly every community in Ireland, and this initiative will further build on our approach of meeting men wherever they are.”