Ireland appoints three new defence attachés to work in London, Paris and Washington DC missions

IRELAND’S FIRST DEFENCE attachés have been appointed to France, Britain and the United States in a major new departure for Irish diplomacy.

The Journal understands that a selection process was held recently by the Irish Defence Forces and that the officers, understood to be of Colonel rank, have been selected.

Defence and Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee received approval from cabinet for the establishment of the network in March.

The officers will be deployed to Washington DC, London and Paris – which have been identified as the best locations to enhance defence links with countries that the government has identified as Ireland’s most important strategic partners.

The new programme will begin on a pilot basis with the placement of key personnel at the three embassies.

This morning the Department of Defence announced the appointments and McEntee described it as a “significant milestone in strengthening Ireland’s international defence engagement”.

The three Defence Forces officers are expected to take up their appointments this autumn.

Advertisement

The move delivers on a key recommendation of the Commission on the Defence Forces, which called for the immediate establishment of a Defence Attaché network to strengthen international liaison and military-to-military engagement.

As part of their role, the attachés will support defence diplomacy, build relationships with partner armed forces, enhance strategic engagement, and provide advice on defence and security matters, while working closely with Ireland’s diplomatic network overseas.

Ireland generally does not have military representatives abroad. There are army officers based at key locations such as the European Union, Nato and the United Nations, but this is the first adoption of the defence attaché network.

Sources have said there was some resistance behind the scenes due to Ireland’s military neutral status. It is understood that officials wished for the role to be that of a civilian attaché.

An Garda Síochána has a number of liaison officers deployed to South America, Britain, the EU and North America. They work with Irish diplomats in embassies and liaise with the local governments and law enforcement agencies.

“This is an important moment in Irish Defence diplomacy. I am confident that those appointed will bring significant added value to their roles and that, as an integral part of the Irish diplomatic network, the new Defence Attaché network delivers benefits for the Department of Defence, the Defence Forces and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. They will also be valuable additions to the diplomatic missions in which they will be based,” the minister said.

Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy, also welcomed the appointments.

“Working directly with our Ambassadors and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and supporting the Defence Forces and the Department of Defence, the new Attachés will strengthen collaboration across Ireland’s diplomatic network and play a vital role in fostering cooperation, enhancing mutual understanding, and advancing Ireland’s defence and security interests overseas.

“I have every confidence they will represent the Defence Forces and the State with distinction while building enduring relationships that will benefit Ireland’s defence capabilities for years to come.”