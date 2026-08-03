Man charged with possession of handgun allegedly sent threatening message to his ex-partner

A DUBLIN MAN accused of possessing a loaded handgun allegedly sent his ex-partner a photo of the firearm and a threat via text message, a court has heard.

Stephen Ennis (36) of Cashel Road, Crumlin, was charged with unlawful possession of a .22 Makarov pistol in suspicious circumstances at his home address on 31 July.

Ennis was refused bail on Monday by Judge John Brennan at Dublin District Court which heard the accused was caught “red-handed”.

Swords Garda Detective Unit opened an investigation following a complaint from the woman a day before the handgun seizure.

Detective Garda Anthony Cagney told Judge Brennan that the accused “made no reply” to the Firearms Act charge, which on conviction can carry a 14-year sentence.

Dressed in an all black tracksuit, Ennis had no legal representation due to ongoing industrial action by solicitors over legal aid payments.

He opted to represent himself and was cautioned by the judge that while he had the right to act for himself in the bail hearing, he needed to be aware of the risk of self-incrimination.

Ennis had been furnished with documents outlining the grounds for objecting to his bail.

Cagney said further charges could be brought.

Citing the strength of evidence, witness intimidation concerns, and the seriousness of the case, he contended that the accused was unlikely to answer bail and face the charges mounted against him if released.

The detective alleged that on 30 July the woman, who lives in north Dublin, received a phone message on Whatsapp from the accused with a threat and a picture of a firearm on a bed.

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Detective Garda Cagney said the woman recognised the bed cover in the picture.

The message disappeared, as a feature of the app, however, gardaí were satisfied that her complainant was genuine, and obtained a warrant to search Ennis’s home, the court was told.

A file image of Stephen Ennis. irishphotodesk.ie irishphotodesk.ie

Judge Brennan heard that the accused lived in a modular dwelling in the back of his parents’ house. The .22 Makarov pistol with five bullets in the magazine was wrapped in a dishcloth in plastic drawers, the court heard.

Cagney alleged there was a video on the accused’s Samsung phone attempting to fire the weapon roughly two weeks beforehand.

The detective said he was satisfied it was the same weapon.

He alleged that the accused previously threatened his partner that he would kill her and blow up her address, however, she did not attend the hearing, and the judge said that could not be taken into account in the bail ruling because it was hearsay.

The detective believed the accused would engage in witness intimidation and agreed with the judge that it was his primary concern.

Ennis pleaded for bail telling the court he lacked legal representation, and could face an 18-month wait until his trial, he said he would abide by any conditions imposed by the court.

He spoke about his mother’s dependence on him to help her in the home and also pointed that he lives in a different side of the city to the complainant and would not be “anywhere near” her.

Ennis also pointed out that there was no photo evidence before the court and described the detective’s evidence, as “All lies, all hearsay”. He stressed that he still had the presumption of innocence.

The judge told him that was correct but based on the seriousness of the evidence and nature of the charge he withheld bail and remanded him in custody to appear again for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to appear again on 10 August.