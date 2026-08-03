Man brought to hospital after firearm shot at home in Galway

A MAN HAS been brought to hospital after a firearm was discharged at a home in Co Galway in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene of the incident, which occurred around 3.15am at a residence in the Dunlo area of Ballinasloe.

A man in his 20s was brought to University Hospital Galway to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

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The scene is being preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of the Cúlán Eiscir Riada area between 2.30am and 4am, as well as anyone who may have camera footage (including from a dash cam).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.