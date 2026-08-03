Ariana Grande pulls out of West End musical to 'step back' from public eye

SINGER AND ACTRESS Ariana Grande has dropped out of what would have been her debut appearance in a West End show in order to “step back” from the public eye.

Grande had been due to star opposite her Wicked castmate Jonathan Bailey in the musical Sunday in The Park with George in summer 2027.

When the pair were announced as the leads of the show, it was met with immediate excitement from fans, who started planning how to get their hands on tickets and travel to London for the show.

However, in a new statement, Grande’s representative said she wanted a “much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances” when her current tour wraps in London on 1 September.

The statement came amid renewed public scrutiny of the singer’s health, especially on social media.

“We can confirm that she has decided to step back from ‘Sunday in The Park with George’,” producers said in a statement carried on the show’s official X account, without providing a reason for Grande’s withdrawal.

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“We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support,” the statement said, adding that the show would go ahead as planned and casting would be announced “in due course.”

“We wish her nothing but the best.”

Following this evening's announcement from Ariana Grande's team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George.



We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support. 1/2 — Sunday In The Park With George (@SundayParkStage) August 2, 2026

Grande’s representative told People magazine that while the Grammy-winning artist is eager to complete her tour, she wants to take a “step back from visibility,” as her many appearances have “led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

Grande began her career as a teenager on Broadway before embarking on a hugely successful pop career

Her star turn as Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked earned her an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

The massive success of the film and its sequel Wicked: For Good meant Grande was doing constant media appearances for the better part of two years.

She is set to appear in the comedy Focker-in-Law opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, which hits cinemas in November.