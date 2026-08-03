Man, 20s, dies after crash in Donegal

A MAN IN his 20s has died after a crash in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision, which occurred on the R232 at Fincashel, Pettigo on Sunday afternoon around 2.45pm.

The crash involved a car and a 4×4 vehicle.

The driver of the car, a male in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s body was brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Letterkenny.

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A passenger in the car, a woman in her 20s, was brought to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a male in his 60s, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was also brought to hospital for assessment only.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been called in to exam the scene.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is set to be arranged.

The road is closed and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the R232 near Pettigo at the time of the collision to come forward, especially any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam or mobile phone recordings).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.