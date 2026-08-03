Spain and Morocco give conflicting accounts of number of deaths in Ceuta rush

SPAIN AND MOROCCO have given conflicting figures for the number of people who died in the recent wave of migration into Spain’s Ceuta exclave from Morocco.

Spanish officials have said at least 72 people died during the rush, but Moroccan officials later presented a much lower estimate of only 11.

Most of the estimated 60,000 people who rushed into Spain’s north African territory — most by swimming — have returned to Morocco since the territory’s largest mass migrant crossing.

“The latest figure that we have is 72,” the Spanish government’s delegate to Ceuta, Miguel Angel Perez Triano, told reporters, when asked about the number of fatalities. Spain’s previous toll was 67 deaths.

Later, Morocco’s interior ministry issued its own toll, saying 11 people had died trying to reach Ceuta. They said 10 people had drowned while one fell from a rocky area.

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Spanish police and troops patrolled the streets of Ceuta on Sunday as the area largely returned to normal after the sudden mass influx between Wednesday and Friday.

Only small groups of migrants were still walking around after most who crossed the small border barrier returned voluntarily to Morocco in 48 hours.

What was the largest-ever migrant rush into Ceuta sparked an international crisis for Spain, as some of its European partners criticised Madrid for its immigration policies.

The EU has said it will hold a video call on Tuesday after 22 bloc members issued a joint open letter calling for an urgent meeting to agree a speedy coordinated response, and to prevent further uncontrolled crossings.

Italy on Saturday implemented a one-month suspension of its Schengen agreement with Spain allowing for control-free movement between borders.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in a letter to EU leaders, blasted the “selfish” reaction of some EU countries.

Pope Leo XIV spoke to the situation in Ceuta in his daily prayers on Sunday, saying he was following it “with concern” and hoping for a solution of “peace, stability and justice”.