GOOD MORNING. Here’s the news to know as you start your day.

Glen Hansard

1. A public wake is being held today for Glen Hansard in the Baroque Chapel at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin between 11am and 4pm.

Hansard was killed in a road crash in Dublin last week at the age of 56.

His funeral will then take place tomorrow at 1.30pm in St Patrick’s Cathedral.

Public transport

2. The number of anti-social incidents on public transport fell last year, but the percentage of people who believe the problem is getting worse increased.

Data released to The Journal under Freedom of Information by the National Transport Authority (NTA) shows there were 6,378 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour last year, down from 7,195 in 2024.

Iran

3. US President Donald Trump has said that new negotiations with Iran will begin today after he decided to hold off on new “disastrous” strikes in favour of pursuing a deal.

Doonbeg

4. In other Trump-related news, he’s due to visit Ireland for at least two days in September.

The trip will include a visit to Co Clare, where he is expected to attend the Irish Open golf tournament at his course in Doonbeg.

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He is also expected to visit Dublin, but details on many elements of the engagement have yet to be finalised.

GAA

5. Galway were crowned All-Ireland senior women’s champions after beating Kerry in yesterday’s final.

The final result at the whistle was Galway 2-7 to Kerry 0-12.

Mental health

6. Funding has been released for an additional 9,000 counselling sessions in communities around Ireland, with a focus on reaching LGBTQ+ people and young people.

Collision

7. A man in his 20s has died after a crash in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision, which occurred on the R232 at Fincashel, Pettigo on Sunday afternoon around 2.45pm.

Ariana Grande

8. Singer and actress Ariana Grande has pulled out of what would have been her debut appearance in a West End show in order to “step back” from the public eye.

Grande had been due to star opposite her Wicked castmate Jonathan Bailey in the musical Sunday in The Park with George in summer 2027.

Greece

9. Two fire helicopters have collided in Greece as forces battled multiple wildfires that have devastated swathes of land.

The two-man crew of a firefighting helicopter in Greece were killed in a mid-air collision with another chopper.