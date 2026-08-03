Status Yellow rain warning issued for two counties ahead of thunderstorms

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning has been issued for Wexford and Wicklow ahead of spells of thundery rain this evening.

Nationwide, Met Éireann expects today to bring a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells with scattered showers.

As the day goes on, the weather is forecast to become mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain pushing up from the south.

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The Status Yellow rain warning issued for Wexford and Wicklow is due to take effect at 5pm and last until midnight.

Met Éireann is cautioning that some heavy, potentially thundery downpours are possible, bringing a risk of spot flooding.

Highest temperatures today should be between 19 and 24 degrees.

Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy, with heavy rain or showers to continue to extend northeastwards over the country, bringing a continued risk of spot flooding.

The showers are set to gradually ease in most places later in the night. Conditions will stay mild and humid tonight, with lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.