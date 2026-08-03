Driver caught travelling over 100 km/h in 60km/h zone

A DRIVER WAS found travelling at a speed of over 100km/h in a 60km/h area of Co Clare this weekend, according to gardaí in a roads policing update for the bank holiday weekend.

Two people died in fatal collisions yesterday, bringing the number of fatalities on Irish roads so far this year to 110.

A garda roads policing operation has been taking place over the August bank holiday weekend since Thursday until tomorrow, with gardaí carrying out intoxicant testing and checkpoints.

A total of 121 people have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and 2,700 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first four days of the operation.

Advertisement

On the R463 in the Rosmadda West area of Parteen, Co Clare, a driver was travelling 101 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Other notable speeds detected yesterday include:

79 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the Ballymount Road Upper, Co Dublin,

98 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the N77 Loughmerans, Dunmore, Co Kilkenny, and

126 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N52 Heath, Screggan, Co Offaly.

During the first three days of the operation, more than 300 drivers were detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.

“Road safety needs to be a priority for everyone,” a garda statement said.

“Slow down and stick to the speed limit. Never drive under the influence of drink or drugs,” gardaí reminded drivers.

“Wear your seatbelt and don’t get distracted by mobile devices when you are driving. You can help get another person home safe this weekend.”