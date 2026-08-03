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Quiz: How much do you know about Mondays?

Besides the bank holidays, they get a pretty bad rap.
10.01pm, 3 Aug 2026
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WE HOPE YOU’VE been enjoying this August bank holiday Monday.

In fact, to mark the occasion, we thought you might like to take a quiz about Mondays to cap off the day. 

How much do you know about Mondays? Test yourself. 

Monday is named after the Norse god of - what?
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War
The moon

Marriage
The sea
In the rhyming poem, what is Monday's Child?
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Full of grace
Full of woe

Loving and giving
Fair of face
How many Bank Holiday Mondays are there in Ireland this year?
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Four
Five

Six
Seven
What Irish band told us 'I Don't Like Mondays' in 1979?
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The Boomtown Rats
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Hothouse Flowers

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The Pogues
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Thin Lizzy
Which of these cartoon cats also famously isn't a fan of Mondays?
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Top Cat
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Sylvester

Warner Bros
Garfield
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The Chesire Cat
This is how you say Monday in a number of European languages. Can you spot which one actually says Tuesday?
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Luan
Maandag

Segunda-feira
Lundes

Montag
Mardi

Poniedziałek
Hétfő
How much in total market value is estimated to have been lost globally during the 'Black Monday' stock market crash in 1987?
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$969.27 billion
$1.71 trillion

$45.36 trillion
$100.41 trillion
The Bangles had a hit with 'Manic Monday' in 1984, but which other famous musician wrote the song?
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Prince
Madonna

David Bowie
Paul Simon
Blue Monday, also known as the most depressing day of the year, falls on the third Monday of every January. But how did it originate?
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A scientific study found it was the day when a person's brain is officially over the Christmas season
The phrase was said during a UK weather report for the wettest January day in history and it stuck

It's the day New Order released their hit of the same name in 1983
It was invented by a psychologist for a travel company to sell more holidays
The Happy Mondays (pictured) do NOT have any songs about Mondays - but do you know the name of their biggest hit?
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Step On
Step Off

Step Over Here for a Minute, I Would Like a Quick Word
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Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You know your Mondays!
Manic, blue and otherwise.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Your Monday knowledge could be better
You probably wish it was Sunday.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You don't like Mondays
No need to tell me why.
Share your result:

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