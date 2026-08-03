Quiz: How much do you know about Mondays?

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
WE HOPE YOU’VE been enjoying this August bank holiday Monday.
In fact, to mark the occasion, we thought you might like to take a quiz about Mondays to cap off the day.
How much do you know about Mondays? Test yourself.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say