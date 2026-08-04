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Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines.
8.55pm, 4 Aug 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

the-coffin-is-brought-into-st-patricks-cathedral-in-dublin-for-the-funeral-of-glen-hansard-the-oscar-winning-irish-musician-and-activist-died-in-a-motorcycle-crash-last-week-picture-date-tuesday The coffin is brought into St Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, for the funeral of Glen Hansard. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

lava-flows-out-of-the-crater-of-the-fuego-volcano-as-seen-from-san-juan-alotenango-guatemala-tuesday-aug-4-2026-ap-photomoises-castillo Lava pictured flowing out of the Fuego Volcano. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#RUSSIA: Ukraine continued to launch long-range drone attacks into Russia, with one killing five people in Moscow. 

#GUATEMALA: Hundreds of people living on the slopes of Guatemala’s Fuego volcano have been evacuated after a major eruption sent lava flowing down its slopes and ash billowing into the sky.

#GAZA: In a cleared plot of land between buildings flattened by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, row upon row of Palestinian flags were laid out neatly over the remains of dozens of people to be buried today.

PARTING SHOT

Gary Hansard brought St Patrick’s Cathedral to silence with a deeply emotional performance of ‘I Can See God’ at the funeral of his brother, Glen Hansard, one of several musical tributes from family and friends during the public service.

The song formed one of the most poignant moments of the farewell that celebrated Glen’s life and career in music.

Watch Gary Hansard’s full performance of I Can See God here.

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