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Witness appeal

Motorcyclist killed in collision with van in Co Cork

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.
10.31pm, 5 Aug 2026
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A MOTORCYCLIST HAS been killed in a collision with a van in Dunmanway, Co Cork.

The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which took place at around 2.30pm today on the R578 near Gloun North.

His body was taken to Cork University Hospital, where a postmortem will take place, a garda spokesperson said. 

No other injuries have been reported, the spokesperson added. 

The road remained closed for examination by forensic collision investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users travelling in the area between 2.15pm and 3pm, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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