Man who claims RTÉ bugged his phone appears in court for allegedly breaching order

A MAN HAS appeared before Cork District Court having allegedly breached a court order which banned him from attending at the premises of RTÉ Cork and from contacting its staff in the city.

Shane Matthews of Harbour Row in Cobh, Co Cork last appeared before the court on 29 July. On that occasion the court heard that he had allegedly breached the order on 17 July by shouting outside the RTÉ Cork building on Fr Matthew Quay in the city.

Garda Tracey Fleming said that the 47-year-old allegedly stated “I will be back again and again and again”.

When Matthews appeared before the court on 29 July he was charged with engaging in threatening behaviour.

He claimed in court that RTÉ were bugging his phone. He blamed RTÉ for losing information he claimed to have written on his Samsung device.

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Matthews was remanded in custody to appear before the court again today for Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directions.

Today at Cork District Court solicitor Diane Halahan stood in for defence solicitor Eddie Burke. She asked that the case be adjourned until after mid-August to allow for the case to be dealt with by Burke.

Sgt John Dineen told Judge Monica Leech that the DPP had directed summary disposal on the two counts of criminal damage before the court.

Matthews first appeared in court in February when he was charged with criminal damage at RTÉ Cork. This involved him allegedly throwing red paint at the front door of the building on 31 January and 6 February last.

Judge Leech today remanded Matthews in continuing custody until 17 August next.

Meanwhile, Matthews has been on similar bail conditions since he was first charged in February of this year.

He was also charged with threatening behaviour on 17 June having allegedly breached the terms of his bail by shouting abuse and threats outside RTÉ Cork on 10 June.