Here's what happened today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Young jockeys pictured at the Dublin Horse Show taking place at the RDS. photocall Ireland photocall Ireland

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Emergency services near the scene on Endell Street in Covent Garden, central London, after four men were stabbed. Alamy Alamy

#UKRAINE: Russian missile and drone strikes killed at least 15 people and wounded dozens more in Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight, the latest in a wave of deadly attacks on Ukraine.

#GERMANY: A drone found near a Ukrainian cargo plane at a German airport overnight was fitted with an “explosive device”, police and prosecutors have said.

#LONDON: A woman was arrested after four men were stabbed in the Covent Garden area of central London.

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#MICHIGAN: A progressive insurgent Democrat defeated the party establishment’s candidate to score a stunning win today in the primary race for the US Senate in Michigan in a bitter competition that became a referendum on the changing face of the Democratic Party.

#FIFA: Gianni Infantino called an emergency meeting of Fifa staff in Rabat today as pressure on the president ramps up, according to outlets including the Press Association.

#ITALY: Italy has placed every one of its major cities under its highest heat alert for Thursday, as a prolonged heatwave pushes temperatures towards 40C and authorities warn of risks for locals and tourists.

PARTING SHOT

RIP.ie RIP.ie

More than 3,000 people have left condolences for Glen Hansard on RIP.ie since the musician’s death last week, with the website saying it has become a place where “the whole country and the Irish diaspora go to grieve together”.

For many Irish families, RIP.ie has become far more than a place to find funeral details. From public figures to local communities, it has evolved into a digital space where memories are shared, sympathies are expressed and lives are celebrated, often by people who cannot attend a funeral in person.

Hannah Power spoke to RIP.ie about the remarkable outpouring of tributes to Hansard, how the site’s condolence books work, and why it continues to hold such a unique place in Irish life.

Read Hannah’s full article here.