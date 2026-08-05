Over €60k donated to homeless charity in memory of Glen Hansard

OVER €60,000 HAS been donated to the Dublin Simon Community in memory of the late musician Glen Hansard, the charity said.

Hansard’s funeral took place on Tuesday afternoon at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin 8 after his death aged 56 on Wednesday 29 July in a road crash.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, his family asked that any donations be made to charities the Simon Community and Ukraine Action Ireland.

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Hansard has long been associated with the Simon Community. He established the annual Christmas Eve busk in Dublin’s city centre in 2010 to raise money for the homeless charity.

Former Dublin Simon Community ambassador Glenn Gannon said Hansard once asked to go to the charity’s homeless hostel on Harcourt Street to perform for those staying there.

“He played requests for them for two hours,” Gannon said.

In a short statement, the charity said roughly half of the €60,000 donated in the musician’s honour came from donors outside Ireland.

“This outpouring of generosity, both here and abroad, is a testament to Glen’s impact as an artist and an advocate,” it concluded.