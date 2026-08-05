The three big screen Spider-Men Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Who has been your favourite Spider-Man?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, had quite a successful opening weekend.
11.46am, 5 Aug 2026
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SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW Day, the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is out now in cinemas.

The blockbuster has also swung its way to the fourth-biggest opening weekend at the UK-Ireland box office, taking in over €27 million.

This is the fourth film in the series starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker and Zendaya (Holland’s off-screen wife) as MJ.

And as you’ll likely know, Holland isn’t the first actor to wear the red and blue suit on the big screen. Tobey Maguire starred in the original Spider-Man trilogy in the 2000s, before Andrew Garfield took over the role in 2012 and 2014.

Marvel fans will also remember the highly-anticipated moment that all three Spider-Men joined forces in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So, we want to ask: Who has been your favourite big screen Spider-Man?


Poll Results:

Tom Holland (103)
Tobey Maguire (88)
Andrew Garfield (24)
I haven't seen them (22)
I can't choose between them (8)
I'd rather the comic books/television shows (8)

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