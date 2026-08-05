Who has been your favourite Spider-Man?

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW Day, the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is out now in cinemas.

The blockbuster has also swung its way to the fourth-biggest opening weekend at the UK-Ireland box office, taking in over €27 million.

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This is the fourth film in the series starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker and Zendaya (Holland’s off-screen wife) as MJ.

And as you’ll likely know, Holland isn’t the first actor to wear the red and blue suit on the big screen. Tobey Maguire starred in the original Spider-Man trilogy in the 2000s, before Andrew Garfield took over the role in 2012 and 2014.

Marvel fans will also remember the highly-anticipated moment that all three Spider-Men joined forces in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So, we want to ask: Who has been your favourite big screen Spider-Man?

