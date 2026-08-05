Arrest after firearm discharged in Galway, as man hospitalised in separate Dublin firearm incident

A MAN HAS been arrested after a firearm was discharged at a home in Co Galway earlier this week, while in a separate incident, a man was hospitalised after a firearm was discharged at a vehicle in Dublin last night.

In Co Galway, a man was hospitalised following the firearm incident in the early hours of Monday morning, 3 August.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene of the incident, which occurred around 3.15am on Monday at a residence in the Dunlo area of Ballinasloe.

A man in his 20s was brought to University Hospital Galway to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of their investigation into this incident.

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The man, aged in his 20s, is being detained at a station in the Garda North Western Region, and a spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, a man in his 40s was hospitalised following a separate incident in which a firearm was discharged at a vehicle.

The discharge of a firearm at a vehicle happened at St Killian’s Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at around 8.55pm on Tuesday.

A man in his 40s was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any person who was near the St Killian’s Park area between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday, and who may have camera or dash-cam footage, is asked to make this footage available.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.