Quiz: How much do you know about Matt Damon?

SINCE HIS MOVIE breakthrough in the stunning 1997 film Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon has risen through the ranks to become one of Hollywood’s most enduring and bankable stars.

He’s currently starring in Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey, which is taking over the summer box office. But if you want to catch him on streaming, take note that he’s also starring in The Rip, which is on Netflix now.

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Given that Damon has been around since the 1990s on our screens, you probably know quite a bit about him. Put your knowledge to the test in our Best of the Box quiz this week.

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso attending the Met Gala in 2024 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo