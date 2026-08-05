Matt Damon earlier this month in Seoul Alamy Stock Photo
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Quiz: How much do you know about Matt Damon?

Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
12.45pm, 5 Aug 2026
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SINCE HIS MOVIE breakthrough in the stunning 1997 film Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon has risen through the ranks to become one of Hollywood’s most enduring and bankable stars.

He’s currently starring in Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey, which is taking over the summer box office. But if you want to catch him on streaming, take note that he’s also starring in The Rip, which is on Netflix now.

Given that Damon has been around since the 1990s on our screens, you probably know quite a bit about him. Put your knowledge to the test in our Best of the Box quiz this week.

new-york-usa-6-may-2024-matt-damon-and-luciana-barroso-attending-the-metropolitan-museum-of-art-costume-institute-benefit-gala-2024-in-new-york-usa-photo-credit-should-read-matt-crossickalamy-li Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso attending the Met Gala in 2024 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Where was Matt Damon born?
Boston, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts

Springfield, Massachusetts
In which film did he make his acting debut?
Good Will Hunting
Glory Daze

Mystic Pizza
Who did he famously co-write the screenplay for Good Will Hunting with?
Ben Affleck
Robin Williams

Minnie Driver
How many Oscars has Matt Damon won?
None
One

Two
What age were Matt Damon and Ben Affleck when they first became friends, respectively?
5 and 3
10 and 8

15 and 13
One of Matt Damon's iconic roles is as Jason Bourne. But in the films, what is Jason Bourne's real name?
David Webb
Brian Thomas

Tom Gallop
What was Matt's character's full name in Saving Private Ryan?
Private John David Ryan
Private Sean Adam Ryan

Private James Francis Ryan
How many films has Matt been in that were nominated for the Best Picture Oscar?
7
9

11
He was one of the studio's first choices to play Jake Sully in the first Avatar film - true or false?
True
False
What is the name of the production studio Matt Damon founded with Ben Affleck in 2022?
Pearl Street Films
Boston Boys

Artists Equity
He met his wife Luciana in the early-2000s when he ducked behind a bar counter to escape from fans. What movie was he filming at the time?
Stuck on You
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

The Bourne Supremacy
How many films has Matt Damon contributed to as a writer? (Either as a co-writer or sole writer)
3
5

7
Did Matt Damon get the role of Odysseus in The Odyssey after Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Matthew McConaughey, Cillian Murphy, Hugh Jackman and Josh Brolin all turned it down?
Yes
No
Which film is Matt starring in here?
IMDB
The Bourne Ultimatum
Green Zone

Contagion
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top fan
Well, you know Matt almost as well as he knows himself
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Second place
You know a lot about Matt Damon - but not everything
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Mediocre Will Hunting
You tried! And that's all that matters
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