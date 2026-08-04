LIVE: Thousands expected to gather for funeral of Glen Hansard in Dublin

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE are set to attend the funeral of Glen Hansard at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin this afternoon.

The musician and frontman of The Frames died at the age of 56 in a road crash at the Strawberry Beds in west Dublin in the early hours of the morning of 29 July.

His funeral will take place at 1.30pm.

While it is open to the public, organisers have said access inside the cathedral will be “extremely limited” due to the numbers expected. People began queueing earlier this morning to be in attendance.

The livestream can be found below.

Good afternoon. The funeral service for musician Glen Hansard is taking place in St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin from 1.30pm. We’ll be covering it live here as it happens. If you would like to watch the service when it begins, a livestream can be found at the top of this liveblog.

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