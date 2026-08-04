New Spider-Man film earns fourth-biggest weekend opening at UK-Ireland box office

THE LATEST SPIDER-MAN film has posted the fourth-biggest weekend opening at the UK-Ireland box office.

From 31 July to 2 August, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned around €27.4 million across its opening weekend in UK and Irish cinemas.

Only Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 have bested this three-day start.

As of Monday, the new Spider-Man film – which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – brought in some €42.5 million at the UK-Ireland box office.

It’s even better news across the water though, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day enjoying the biggest debut weekend of all time at the US-Canada box office.

The latest entry in the Marvel superhero franchise, with British actor Tom Holland once again in the titular role, earned $360 million, production company Sony Pictures said.

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The previous record holder in the US-Canada was Avengers: Endgame.

As of Monday, the film’s total global debut to $932 million, still in second-place to the $1.2 billion earned by Avengers:Endgame.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Brand New Day sees Peter Parker (Holland) living in isolation after he erased his identity from the world and struggling with changes to his mutant powers.

As he tries to reconnect with former girlfriend MJ (played by Zendaya, who is Holland’s real-life wife) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), Spider-Man must go toe-to-toe with a new force threatening New York City.

Mark Ruffalo, Florence Pugh, and Sadie Sink also join in the film, which precedes the release of “Avengers: Doomsday” in December.

The Spider-Man debut is also notable given its competition with Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster The Odyssey.

The Odyssey earned close to €8 million across the UK and Ireland over the weekend, and its total box office here is €58.9 million.