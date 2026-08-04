GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news to know as you start your day.

Government jet

1. The new government jet may struggle to land in fog and bad weather because it was ordered without a navigational system which is made by an Israeli company, The Journal has learned.

Glen Hansard

2. Large crowds are expected to gather for the funeral of musician Glen Hansard in St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin this afternoon.

Weather warning

3. A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is in place across all of Connacht, as well as counties Cavan and Donegal.

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Drug seizure

4. Two men were arrested after the seizure of suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of €8.5 million in a garda operation.

Wildfire

5. A wildfire in the Dublin mountains south of the city outskirts has “died down considerably” after reigiting yesterday.

Ukraine war

6. A drone strike on an industrial zone outside the Russian capital killed five people, while Russian attacks killed two children and an elderly woman in Sumy in the country’s northeast.

Policing watchdog

7. The policing watchdog has criticised staffing pressures within An Garda Síochána, the lack of a national children’s plan, and also called for “greater consistency” in community engagement.

Ceuta

8. Justice minister Jim O’Callaghan will attend a meeting of the EU’s 27 home affairs ministers this morning to discuss Europe’s response to the crisis in Ceuta.

Rising temperatures

9. Three lions from a Tokyo zoo have died from suspected heatstroke and others are under treatment, with the big cats struggling with high levels of humidity.